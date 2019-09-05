Woodlands seal Bradford League double in some style

Woodlands completed the Bradford League and Cup double last Saturday as they wrapped up the Premier Division title with an 81-run victory over Undercliffe.

Woodlands have dominated the league all summer and are a staggering 51 points clear at the top with two matches to play.

With the Priestley Cup already in the Albert Terrace trophy cabinet, Woodlands will now aim to add the Yorkshire Premier Leagues title and they face Yorkshire League South Champions Doncaster Town on Saturday September 14 for the right to secure a place in the final at Headingley.

Tim Jackson made 71 at the top of the innings, with support from Brad Schmulian (33) and Sam Frankland (32) as Woodlands posted 223-6.

Mark Watt took 3-81 and also chipped in with 35 but Undercliffe were bowled out for 152.

Opener Simon Lambert top scored with 55 but could not prevent Woodlands from securing their 13th win of the season.

Cleckheaton slipped to a 39-run defeat to New Farnley at Moorend.

Alex Lilley (55), Charlie Parker (43) and Adam Waite (35) were the leading run scorers in Farnley’s 193-6.

Toby Thorpe made an unbeaten 63 for Cleckheaton who finished on 154-9 as Parker capped a fine game by taking 5-30.

Townville climbed into second place and are on course for their highest Premier Division finish after a thrilling one-wicket win over Pudsey St Lawrence.

Harry Cullingford (56) top scored in Pudsey’s 176-9 but Harry Warwick hit an unbeaten 69 to guide Townville to victory with one ball to spare.

Lightcliffe are facing relegation after they slipped to the foot of the table following a four-wicket defeat by second-bottom Wrenthorpe.

Victory leaves Wrenthorpe six points behind third-bottom Methley — who continued their great escape with a five-wicket win over Farsley — and seven behind Undercliffe ahead of what promises to be an intriguing final weekend of the season in which all Premier Division sides play on Saturday and Sunday.