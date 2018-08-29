Woodlands Seconds miss out on Crowther Cup as Hoylandswaine triumph

Woodlands Second team failed in their bid to retain the Solly Sports Crowther Cup as they suffered an 87-run defeat against Hoylandswaine in Monday’s final at Cawthorne.

Woodlands were contesting their fifth Crowther final in the last seven years but having won on the previous four occasions, including last season, their excellent run came to an end.

The sides currently lead their respective divisions and pitted two of the strongest second teams together.

A delayed start meant the final was reduced to 42 overs a side and Woodlands were restricted to 147-9 in what proved testing conditions for their batsmen.

Jack Bleazard led the way for Woodlands, making 33 from 47 balls, including seven fours.

Swaine opening bowler Jack Lockwood impressed as he claimed 3-30 in eight overs.

Saif Ur Rehman claimed 2-26 and Darren Lockwood picked up 2-23, including the wicket of Bleazard as Woodlands slipped to 127-9.

A late rally by last pair Stephen Pearson (21no) and Gareth Duckworth (4no) helped Woodlands to their final total but it proved insufficient.

Although Woodlands picked up two early wickets, Darren Lockwood led his side to victory as he made 84 not out and shared an unbroken third wicket stand with Mark Wright (31no) as Hoylandswaine lifted the trophy for the first time.

Woodlands have the consolation that they will be crowned Bradford Premier League second team champions on Saturday if they defeat East Bierley.

Having being edged out to the title by New Farnley last season, Woodlands moved to the brink of claiming a first championship since 2006 with a comfortable win over Yeadon last Saturday.

Woodlands took less then 47 overs to complete victory as they dismissed Yeadon for just 77.

Veteran Phil Walker led the way as he claimed 5-11 from eight overs as the visitors were dismissed in 30.2 overs.

Kieran Collins (36) and Liam Brearley (20) shared a 62-run opening wicket stand to put Woodlands on course for a comfortable win, which leaves them on the brink of the title.