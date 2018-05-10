Woodlands set for cracking clashes

Woodlands face two cracking match-ups over the weekend with a trip to Pudsey St Lawrence in the All Rounder Bradford Premier League followed by the visit of Townville to Albert Terrace in the Heavy Woollen Cup second round on Sunday.

Woodlands will be the first team to play on St Lawrence’s newly relayed square as Pudsey have played their opening two fixtures away from Tofts Road.

Many cricket observers will be interested to see how the new wickets play and this could provide food for thought should Woodlands captain Tim Jackson win the toss at Saturday’s game.

Woodlands are the Heavy Woollen Cup holders and brushed aside Kirkburton in the first round when Jackson hit a brilliant century but Townville should provide a sterner test.

Scholes go into Saturday’s Premier Division game at home to a strong Farsley side buoyed by their first win of the season against Bradford and Bingley.

Farsley challenged for the league title for most of last season but were eventually pipped for the runners-up spot by Woodlands.

They have again set their stall out to be leading contenders this season with South African Patrick Kruger already showing signs of his potential with the bat.

East Bierley’s new-look side have faced a tough start to the campaign, suffering defeats in their opening two league matches, while also bowing out of the Heavy Woollen Cup to Wrenthorpe and things get no easier this week when they travel to New Farnley.

Cleckheaton have had a mixed start suffering league defeats to St Lawrence and New Farnley, although the reached the Priestley Cup second round with a comfortable nine-wicket win over Morley last Sunday in which Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore struck an unbeaten 67.

Cleckheaton face a trip to newly promoted Methley, who have started life in the top flight in superb fashion with back-to-back wins.

Gomersal will look to build on an impressive weekend which saw them record a six-wicket win over Ossett in their opening Championship One fixture to go ahead and then send Pudsey Congs crashing out of the Priestley Cup.

They face a trip to Yeadon, who earned a six-wicket win over Hunslet Nelson last week, while Hartshead Moor will look to get off the mark when they entertain Bankfoot.