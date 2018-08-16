Zamurad shines for Batley on hectic double weekend

Batley suffered mixed fortunes with a win and a defeat over a hectic double weekend against sides fighting relegation from Allrounder Bradford League Championship One.

The Mount Pleasant side went down by six wickets against Ossett on Saturday but bounced back in style to inflict a 151-run defeat on bottom side Yeadon 24 hours later.

Little is going right for Yeadon and Sunday’s defeat leaves them 46 points adrift of safety.

Sufyan Patel (78) and Faisal Javed (59) shared an impressive third-wicket stand of 115 before Naveed Zamarad weighed in with 76 to swell the Batley total of 268-8.

Paul Machel (4-57) posted the best bowling figures for Yeadon.

Only overseas player Mohammad Naveed (53) looked at ease as Yeadon were dismissed for 117 in their reply.

Zamurad previously had the misfortune of scoring a century and still ending up on the losing side when Batley went down by six-wickets against Ossett on Saturday.

Zamurad hit six sixes and 10 fours while making 108 and was backed up by Faisal Javed (45) and Sufyan Patel (42) in a total of 272-6.

Ossett weren’t daunted by the target and eased to victory with James Van Der Merwe (83no), opener Chris Hosley (79), and Ian Philliskirk (50) leading the way.

Ossett weren’t able to muster another successful run chase in their second game of the weekend as they fell 15 runs short of third-placed Morley’s total of 216-9 on Sunday.

Philliskirk (72) and stand-in captain Joe Finnigan (52) battled hard but Sanga Cooray (4-51) ensured that Morley pocketed their second win of the weekend.

Opener James McNichol (55), Henry Rush (42) and Michael Darby (40) were the key contributors to Morley’s total, while Oliver Newton (5-37) and Finnigan (3-56) were Ossett’s most-successful bowlers.

Ossett had managed to climb out of the relegation zone with victory over Batley but Sunday’s defeat saw them slip back into the bottom two and they are eight points behind Hunslet Nelson with the sides meeting in a crucial relegation scrap this Saturday.

Cooray also impressed for Morley in their six-wicket triumph over Hunslet Nelson last Saturday.

He started off by taking 4-22 as Morley dismissed their rivals for 129 and went on to top score with 71 in the successful run chase.

Andrew McIntosh (33) top scored for Nelson while Danny Cross (3-44) was their best bowler.

Morley are 28 points behind second placed Wrenthorpe with five matches remaining and they face a crucial clash against leaders Undercliffe this week.