10 of the best places for Tapas in Yorkshire according to TripAdvisor

Tapas may originate from Spain, but over the past few years it has become increasingly popular throughout the UK, with new restaurants offering this delicacy opening up in order to cater to the demand.

Yorkshire has a wide array of places which serve a delicious variety of this Spanish cuisine, but according to TripAdvisor, which of these are the best?

Sotano Charcuterie & Bar, York, North Yorkshire

This atmospheric restaurant is atmospheric, but when you find it it’s well worth the visit. The staff are extremely helpful and will aid you in negotiating the large, varied tapas menu.

The food is freshly cooked and flavoursome, offering dishes such as chorizo in red wine, patatas bravas, calamari, chorizo & manchego on bread and Croquettas.





Ambiente Tapas Goodramgate, York, North Yorkshire

Also located in York, this tapas restaurant offers a fantastic selection of delicious dishes, including a tasty selection of seafood.

They even have a delicious pudding platter which is great for sharing, and extremely attentive and friendly staff, making this a great place to visit when in the area.





Jose's Tapas Restaurant Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Jose’s Tapas is a family-run, cosy restaurant which serves a delicious selection of authentic tapas. From the moment you walk in the door, the staff ensure your every need is catered for, offering advice about the dishes and serving up scrumptious portions of tasty tapas, usually from Jose or his wife Sofia.





Guzelian Cafe Bar Gallery, Bradford, West Yorkshire

Located on Bradford, this small bar and restaurant is cosy, friendly and atmospheric. Although it doesn’t just serve tapas here, the tapas is raved about, with customers flocking back again and again.

They serve a wide range of tasty dishes, including spicy meatballs and patatas bravas, so if you’re in West Yorkshire and fancy some flavoursome tapas, this is a great place to go.





Ricci's Tapas & Cicchetti, Halifax, West Yorkshire

Ricci’s Tapas offers tapas with a Halifax twist in a lively, popular setting. With different takes on classic tapas and plenty of different options, Ricci's Tapas & Cicchetti offers freshly cooked tasty tapas which keeps customers returning time after time.

They also have a restaurant in Leeds so if you’re in West Yorkshire and searching for flavoursome food, you’ve got plenty of choice.





La Fiesta Doncaster, South Yorkshire

La Fiesta is a popular restaurant located in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, which serves flavoursome tapas.

The staff are extremely friendly and attentive and there’s plenty on the menu to choose from, including authentic Spanish dishes and delicious sangria.





El Toro Doncaster, South Yorkshire

El Toro offers a wide variety of different delicious tapas dishes, including a midweek tapas menu.

The staff are helpful, attentive, well organised, and more than happy to recommend dishes to you based on your taste, making sure you choose the options perfect for you.





Cubana Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Cubana, located in Sheffield, is a lively restaurant which offers fantastic food and live entertainment.

The service is top notch, the food is freshly cooked and the entertainment is spot on, so if you’re looking for a lively restaurant which serves delicious tapas, this is a great place to go.





El Toro Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire

El Toro is an atmospheric Spanish restaurant located in Hull, which offer a wide selection of delicious dishes, including the popular choice of patatas bravas.

They also serve numerous varieties of tasty sangria, so if you’re wanting an authentic taste of Spain, El Toro is a superb place to go.





Ambiente Tapas Hull Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire

This restaurant has an atmospheric, ambient vibe, as its name suggests, and the tapas is fresh and tasty with lots of choice on the menu.

The staff are extremely helpful and are more than happy to give you recommendations so that you choose the perfect dishes to suit your taste.

The chorizo, goats cheese and wide selection of pork dishes are a firm favourite amongst customers and keep people returning again and again.




