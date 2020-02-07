Artists across north invited to submit work for New Light Prize exhibition

Artists across the north have been invited to submit work for the New Light Prize Exhibition which will go on show at a coastal gallery later this year.

The high-profile exhibition, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has in the past featured work by artists such as Norman Ackroyd, Anne Desmet, Maxwell Doig, Mark Demsteader, Chris Cook, Mandy Payne, James Naughton and Jo Taylor.

It can be seen at Scarborough Art Gallery from Saturday September 19 to Sunday January 10, with submissions invited from Sunday March 1 to Sunday May 31.

Artists who were born, live, or have studied in one of the historic counties of the North of England Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cumbria, Westmorland, County Durham and Northumbria - can submit their work online at: https://newlight-art.org.uk/prize-exhibition/all-you-need-to-know/

Judging will take place on over the summer with a judging panel comprising printmaker and artist Anne Desmet ; the editor of Royal Academy Magazine Sam Phillips; the curator of Huddersfield Art Gallery Grant Scanlan and the chairman of New Light Annette Petchey.

The winners of the competition will be announced at the private view at Scarborough Art Gallery on Friday September 19.

The prizes are:

The £10,000 Valeria Sykes Award: open to all artists over 18 with a connection to the North of England, whether through birth, degree level study or residence.

The £2,500 Patron’s Choice Award: presented on the night of the private view: all exhibited works are considered.

The Saul Hay Gallery Emerging Artists Prize: offering mentoring, professional advice and exhibition opportunities including a solo show.

The Zillah Bell Printmakers’ Prize: all forms of original printmaking are eligible; the winner will be offered a solo exhibition in the Zillah Bell Gallery in Thirsk, host to some of the UK’s best printmakers’ shows.

The Visitors’ Choice Award: visitors are asked to vote for their favourite work.

New Light Purchase Prize: the winner’s work is purchased by the charity to add to its Collection.

The New Light Prize Exhibition will be at Scarborough Art Gallery before moving on to Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery in Carlisle, The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle, and culminating in London at The Bankside Gallery.

Simon Hedges, head of curation, collections and exhibitions at Scarborough Museums Trust, said: “The 10th anniversary of the prestigious New Light Prize Exhibition is the beginning of a new relationship between it and Scarborough Museums Trust.

“We plan to further develop this relationship in the future with more curatorial input and a strategic plan to work in partnership across the North of England. This type of high profile prize will support our programme of continuing professional development for artists across our region”

Rebekah Tadd, development director at New Light, says: "New Light is delighted to be working with Scarborough Museums Trust to launch its 10th anniversary New Prize Exhibition, showcasing the best in Northern art.

“The Prize Exhibition has gone from strength to strength in recent years and we eagerly anticipate the high standard and diverse wealth of talent from our Northern artists.”