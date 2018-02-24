Celebrating the art of printmaking

Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

The Hepworth, March 2-4, 10am to 5pm.

The popular fair returns to celebrate the art of printmaking. It is held in The Calder, The Hepworth’s converted mill space, and featuring a handpicked selection of around 50 printmakers, collectives and galleries from the UK. Families can take part in free printmaking activities across the weekend. In addition to The Hepworth Café, a street food market in the garden area will offer food, drink and covered seating for visitors.

For full event details go to https://hepworthwakefield.org/whats-on/print-fair/