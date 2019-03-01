Glittering moves from top dance pair

Anton and Erin Dance Those Magical Musicals

St George’s Hall, Bradford on March 13 The nation’s favourite ballroom couple, Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, are bringing their new show-stopping production Those Magical Musicals to Bradford, The world of ballroom meets musical theatre with gorgeous costumes and breath-taking choreography in this stunning show, all set to a musical score of iconic theatrical favourites

including: The Phantom of the Opera, Hairspray, Mary Poppins, 42nd Street, Cabaret, Wicked, Top Hat, Jersey Boys and many more. Featuring the vocal talent of TV favourite Lance Ellington, a sensational West End dance ensemble, and the magnificent London Concert Orchestra.