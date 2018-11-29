Trip the light fantastic at Eureka!

Patternarium

Eureka! The National Children’s Museum from December 15 to June, 2019

Eureka is calling on kids to illuminate the museum with colourful and crazy light patterns when it opens a brand new digital and mechanical exhibition, Patternarium. Running for six months it gives families an exciting and unique opportunity to operate and move six intriguing machines, each helping them to discover the hidden patterns that surround us, such as energy and sound waves. Aimed primarily at seven to 11 year olds, it will be housed in Eureka!’s innovative Spark gallery where visitors can generate vivid light patterns by pedalling bikes, experimenting with a giant kaleidoscope, creating glowing geometric shapes with beams of light, and shining torches to make an artwork on an enormous light painting wall. The new light installation has been created by innovative Halifax business IOU Theatre. Eureka! Chief Executive Leigh-Anne Stradeski says: “We always do things differently at Eureka! and we are sure kids and big kids alike will love Patternarium as it offers a fun way to experience and learn about light, patterns and digital art. “We are thrilled to have worked with a fellow Halifax organisation IOU to create something special that will allow our visitors to create their own unique designs full of blazing colour and exciting sounds.” She adds: “We aren’t a traditional museum, which is why spaces like our Spark gallery are perfect for helping young people understand how science, engineering, art and digital technology can combine to create the sort of fun Patternarium offers. We can’t wait for it to capture the imaginations of a whole generation of young people who can come and try it out for themselves.” David Wheeler, IOU’s Artistic Director, adds: “Patternarium is a fantastic playful experience for the whole family.”