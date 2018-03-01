TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Hey, get with the programme and get online! From Saturday March 3.

BBC iPlayer: Requiem

Matilda Gray is a successful cellist about to embark on a concert tour. But her world is turned upside when her mother inexplicably commits suicide. Grief stricken, Matilda finds a box of items on her mother’s bed relating to a young girl who went missing over twenty years ago.

BBC Three: Jonah from Tonga

Banished to Tonga to live with his uncle after misbehaviour at school, 14-year-old Jonah is causing more trouble than ever. His family, friends and the teachers and counsellors try to help him channel his energy into bigger and brighter things. Australian comedy.

Sky Box Sets: Westworld

A chance to go back to the start before the new series. In a futuristic theme park staffed by artificial beings, guests can live out their wildest fantasies. However, when the ‘hosts’ begin to run amok, the guests find themselves in a world where anything can happen.

Amazon Video: Miss Sloane (15)

In the high-stakes world of political power-brokers, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) is the most sought-after and formidable lobbyist in D.C. Also starring Sam Waterson, John Lithgow, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Critically acclaimed political pot-boiler.

Netflix: Jessica Jones Season 2

Marvel Comics’ emotionally conflicted superhero Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) returns to Netflix, haunted by spectres of her shadowy past and the murder of her tormentor, Kilgrave (David Tennant), at the end of last series. Jessica must fight another bruising battle: to uncover the truth about the death of her parents in an accident that blessed her with superhuman abilities.

Sky Cinema: Wonder Woman (2017, Sky 12A)

Sky Cinema Premiere celebrates International Women’s Day in serious style, as Gal Gadot suits up for an origins story that overfloweth with screwball fun and throwback charm.

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, although instead of palling around with Supes and the Caped Crusader she’s living peacefully on the hidden island of Themyscira. She and her tribe of Amazonian warrior women – including mum Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) and aunt Antiope (Robin Wright) – are oblivious to the Great War raging in the world of men, but all that changes when dashing US pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) comes crashing into their lives. Time to break out the Lasso of Truth…From Thursday.