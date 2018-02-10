Asparagus and pea risotto

Risottos are great because the core ingredients in it can be easily pulled together from the fridge or store-cupboard. .
Serves: 2
You’ll need
600ml chicken or vegetable stock
25g butter
4 spring onions, chopped finely
2 cloves garlic, crushed and chopped
½ green chilli, de-seeded and chopped finely
150g arborio rice
½ glass of white wine
half a bundle (approx. 125g) asparagus
100g peas
2 tbsp grated vegetarian parmesan
3 tbsp crème fraiche
juice and zest of 1 small lemon
handful of chives, chopped finely
What to do
lPlace the stock on a slow heat and keep it there whilst you are making your risotto.
lIn a separate large pan melt the butter and then add the spring onions, garlic and chilli and sweat until soft for 5 minutes.
lThen add the arborio rice and mix round well so it absorbs all the flavours and is well coated in butter, before adding the white wine.
lWhen the white wine has been absorbed, add the asparagus spears and start adding ladleful by ladleful of stock, adding the next one when the one before has been absorbed.
lAfter 15 minutes of continual stirring and adding the stock, taste and adjust the seasoning and then add the peas.
lAfter a further 5 minutes turn the heat off, add the parmesan and crème fraiche, lemon zest and juice and let them melt in before serving and finishing off with some chopped chives.
