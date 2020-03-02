Be the first to see James Bond No Time to Die on one of Yorkshire’s biggest cinema screens - tickets on sale now

Tickets for the eagerly anticipated next instalment in the James Bond movie franchise, No Time to Die have gone on sale at the National Science and Media Museum’s Pictureville cinema.

In the latest movie Bond has left active service and is enjoying a quieter life in Jamaica. However, his peace is disrupted when an old friend needs his help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The movie is the first ever instalment of the global James Bond franchise to be shot with IMAX® film cameras.

Filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga captured select sequences of No Time To Die using IMAX’s extremely high-resolution 15/70mm film cameras to deliver IMAX audiences greater scope and breath-taking image quality. Only in IMAX theatres will audiences see the film the way it was creatively intended, as the scenes shot with IMAX film cameras will expand vertically to fill the screen, providing audiences up to 26% more of the image with unprecedented crispness, clarity and colour for a truly immersive experience.

Visitors to the National Science and Media Museum can experience the movie on the biggest screen in West Yorkshire, the 60ft-tall IMAX. The cinema offers moviegoers a truly immersive experience, with movie showings in 2D.

Commenting on the latest instalment, Kathryn Penny, head of screen operation said: “It has been almost five years since the last Bond movie and we know audiences cannot wait for this next chapter.

"There is no better way to experience No Time to Die than on IMAX as its director intended, from the trailer alone we can see that the action sequences are bigger than ever before and where better to get immersed in the world of 007 than at the biggest screen in West Yorkshire.”

The National Science and Media Museum’s Pictureville cinema boasts unrivalled facilities—three individual cinema theatres, the only public Cinerama screen outside the USA, the ability to screen digital 4k, 35mm, 70mm, as well as IMAX 3D.

For cinema lovers, Pictureville also offers a membership scheme which includes two free film tickets, £2 off cinema tickets, priority booking on selected films, and discounts off food, drink and the museum shop, all for just £30 a year.

To book tickets for No Time to Die visit: https://www.scienceandmediamuseum.org.uk/cinema/no-time-to-die