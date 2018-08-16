Blackcurrant, lime, coconut cheesecake

This fresh and zesty summer pudding is an absolute winner for any occasion.

Serves: 10-12

Preparation time: 20 minutes plus 2 hours chilling

Cooking time: 10 minutes

What You Need:

300g digestive biscuits

50g desiccated coconut

80g butter, melted

50g coconut oil, melted

350g blackcurrants, stalks removed

150g sugar

1 ½ tbsp cornflour

400g full fat cream cheese

300ml double cream

2 limes, zest only

What to do:

In a food processor, whizz together the digestives and coconut until it’s a fine crumb then add the melted butter and coconut oil and whizz again to incorporate.

Tip the crumb into a lined 23cm loose bottomed tin and press out to the edges. Use the back of a spoon or the base of a glass to compact well, then refrigerate.

Put the blackcurrants in a saucepan with the sugar, cornflour and 1tbsp water and simmer for 8-10 minutes until the sauce is thick and jammy.

Refrigerate to cool.

Put the cream cheese in the clean processor and whip with the zest of one lime and the cream. Stir in ¾ of the cool blackcurrant jam. Spoon this onto the biscuit base, spread to the edges and chill for 2 hours or longer.

When ready to serve, remove from the tin and slide onto a serving plate. Drizzle over the remaining blackcurrant jam.