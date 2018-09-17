Dewsbury Arts Group take on A Bunch of Amateurs

A very funny comedy is set to open the new season at Dewsbury Arts Group.

Cinema goers may remember the 2008 screen version of A Bunch of Amateurs, starring the the late Burt Reynolds.

The comic play revolves around washed -up Hollywood star Jefferson Steel, who is deceived by his agent into playing King Lear in an amateur community production in a small English town.

Expecting a suite at a fancy hotel, the actor finds himself lodging in a bed and breakfast and Jefferson’s vanity and insecurity are tested to the limit and as his acting world collides with his monstrous ego.

The play is being staged at Dewsbury Arts Group on September 22 and 24-29.

Tickets from 03336 663366 or www.dewsburyartsgroup.info