10 of the best things to do in West Yorkshire this week

1 Blood Brothers

Leeds Grand Theatre, until May 18

Telling the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret, the epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983. Sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan followed as well as running in London’s West End for 24 years. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

2 Grand Northern Ukulele Festival

Huddersfield, May 11-12

GNUF is a festival famous for its innovation and good fun. You’ll find the familiar opportunities to see great performances by world-leading performers like Jake Shimabukuro, Craig Chee and Sarah Maisel and many more. There will be chances take part in loads of jams, singalongs, conversations and more. They are bringing some of the world’s top ukulele artists to town including much-loved favourites and some acts never before seen at a UK ukulele festival. They have exciting activities planned for you to experience new things, take part and make connections with others.

3 Thank You For The Music: The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 9

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all of ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. This hugely popular show combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and dazzling performances by an all-star cast that’ll have you thanking ABBA for the music again and again! Record-breaking movies, smash-hit West End musicals, chart-topping albums and singles — ABBA’s incredible legacy now lives on in concert with this all new spectacular show. ABBA hits include Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All, Thank You For The Music, Fernando, Money, Money, Money, The Name Of The Game, Take A Chance On Me, Chiquitita, SOS, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, Voulez Vous, I Have A Dream, Lay All Your Love On Me, Honey Honey and Ring Ring.

4 Russell Kane: The Fast and the Curious

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 11

He’s back. The keenly-awaited brand new tour is coming to the Victoria Theatre Halifax. Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life — once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us, see more stuff, and get more done.

5 The Fureys

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 10

Legends of Irish music and song The Fureys, renowned for their hit songs I Will Love You, When You Were Sweet 16, The Green Fields Of France, The Old Man, Red Rose Café, From Clare To Here, Her Father Didn’t Like Me Anyway, Leaving Nancy and Steal Way return to Theatre Royal Wakefield. Their emotive songs stir many emotions… tears and laughter, sadness and joy.

6 Whitney: Queen of the Night

St George’s Hall, Bradford, May 10

This award winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artistes, and together with a powerhouse and breath-taking performance in the spirit of Whitney, deliver a show that exceeds expectation on every level. Taking us on a magical rollercoaster ride through three decades of classic hits that include, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You and many more, this show beautifully remembers the most highly awarded female artiste in the world ever! Whitney’s one true legacy was her music, which touched most of us at some time in our lives. Share her life and get ready for the greatest love of all in Queen of the Night!

7 Chris Norman

St George’s Hall, Bradford, May 11

Famed for fronting huge 70’s hit band Smokie, Chris Norman has gone on to carve a successful solo career since leaving the band and his first single Midnight Lady became a massive hit throughout Europe including holding the German No.1 slot for six weeks.

8 Three Emos

Theatre Royal Wakefield, May 13

Smashing Mirrors Theatre presents a new musical about gigs, grandparents and clashing generations. Nat, Ruth and Liv spend their days working dead-end jobs and evenings playing open mic nights, but when Nat’s gran is diagnosed with dementia, their lives change in ways they could never have imagined. Generations clash and come together in this tale of finding inspiration in the most unlikely of places. Created with the help of Dementia Friendly, East Riding and Butterflies Memory Loss Support Group.

9 Ruby Wax: How to be Human

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, May 10

How to be Human is the show you need to help you upgrade your mind as much as you’ve upgraded your iPhone. With a little help from monk Gelong Thubten, who explains how the mind works, and neuroscientist Ash Ranpura who explains where everything that makes us ‘us’ can be found in the brain. This is the follow up to Ruby’s sell out shows Sane New World and Frazzled. Fundraising performance in aid of Kirklees Theatre Trust.

10 An Audience with Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham

Victoria Theatre Halifax, May 15

Join TV’s most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper — Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham (as seen on Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins) for an exciting evening of inspirational speaking and stories at the Victoria Theatre. Billy is a former SAS Sergeant Major Class 1 and Bodyguard to the Stars including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and many others. Hosted and produced by endurance world record breaker and author Mark Llewhellin. This talk will be a great evening’s entertainment for family and friends, and there will also be a Q & A and a chance to meet Billy himself.

