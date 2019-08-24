12 great pictures from day one of the Leeds Festival
The Leeds Festival swung into action once again at a sun drenched Bramham Park and here's a selection of Ian Harber's pictures that highlight an exciting first day.
Revellers enjoyed the glorious weather in up to 25 degree temperatures and lapped up a varied line-up of big names and rising stars, headed up by rock gods Foo Fighters. Day two begins today around noon with The 1975, Dave and Bowling For Soup headlining this evening.
1. Foo Fighters rock the Leeds Festival
Dave Grohl on stage with Foo Fighters, whose epic show included him singing a duet with his daughter Violet and inviting a member of the audience dressed as Freddie Mercury on stage to perform a cover of Queen's 'Under Pressure'.