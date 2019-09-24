Among The Citizens ready to start biggest headlining tour to date in Leeds

East Anglia four-piece Among The Citizens begin their latest tour in Leeds this week.

The alternative synthesiser and guitar band are winning friends with their electric live shows and will be taking to the stage at the Oporto in Leeds on Thursday night.

Based near Peterborough, Among The Citizens are inspired by a range of artists from new-wave luminaries The Cure and Echo & The Bunnymen, to the distilled atmospheric indie-pop of more contemporaries such Jaws and Hunny, but channel their influences into their own definitively dreamy sound.

Infusing lush synthesisers, infectious chorus-washed guitar lines and impassioned vocals, the band have caught the ear of radio supremos the likes of Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson (BBC 6 Music), BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio who have all spun their tracks to date.

Beginning 2019 with a bang, Among The Citizens were named on the ‘Big in 2019’ list published by This Feeling in association with Fred Perry Subculture, and went on to release insurgent springtime single ‘Next Time’ which was championed by the likes of When The Horn Blows, Born Music Online and It’s All Indie.

Having performed at some of the nation’s most respected festivals including The Great Escape and 110 Above, and supported a crop of great talent the likes of Gengahr, Valeras, Apre, Bloxx, Childcare, Eliza & The Bear and Rascalton throughout the year, the band now look forward to a headline tour of their own now that will see them play nine dates nationwide throughout the autumn.

Among The Citizens, meanwhile, are pleased to announce a new single ‘In Your Car’, set for release on October 11.

This finds the band switching it up a gear with a sleek and essential new addition to their repertoire.

Fitted-out with the slick manoeuvrability of Two Door Cinema Club at their performance-best and hued with the neon glow reminiscent of Phoenix’s indie-electronica essentials, ‘In Your Car’ sounds vibrantly modern.

With production by the esteemed Jon Hucks (Spring King, Years & Years) and with additional mastering by Mike Cave (Lewis Capaldi, Charlatans), ‘In Your Car’ sees the pair take the wheel to deliver one of Among The Citizens’ most polished and electrifying releases to date.