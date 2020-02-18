Birstall cinema live streams Military Wives red carpet premiere

The red carpet premiere of Military Wives will be screened live at Showcase Cinema de Lux in Birstall on February 24, ahead of its official opening date in a few weeks.

Starring BAFTA winner Kristen Scott Thomas and BAFTA nominee Sharon Horgan, the film tells the inspirational true story of the Military Wives Choirs, a charity that brought women closer through singing. The film follows a group of women from different backgrounds who come together to support each other whilst their partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Through life’s most difficult moments, they find themselves becoming part of a global movement.

Showcase Cinemas will be streaming the official red carpet premiere live. The broadcast will be hosted by Lorraine Kelly and will include a performance from the real life Military Wives Choirs.

All military personnel are being offered 2 for 1 tickets when the film opens on the 6th March. Military ticket prices start from £7.50 and are available at the box office.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager of Showcase Cinemas said: “Military Wives is a very special film, one that doesn’t come around very often, so we’re thrilled to be broadcasting the premiere at our UK cinemas. We wanted to give film-lovers a night to celebrate the inspirational women in the Military Wives Choirs and an opportunity to feel part of the red carpet premiere, as well as an advance screening.

“Alongside the release of the film, we’re proud to offer 2 for 1 tickets to all military personnel, rewarding their heroic efforts and service to the country.”

The premiere of Military Wives will be shown at all Showcase and Showcase Cinema de Lux locations on Monday 24th February, with the live satellite stream starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the premiere of Military Wives can be booked at the cinema box office or click here.