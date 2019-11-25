Brooke Bentham joins old friend Sam Fender for gig in Leeds this week

Brooke Bentham will join old pal Sam Fender as main support for his sold-out UK tour, which started this week and ends at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on December 19.

The 18 date tour includes a stop off in Leeds on Thursday when the two singer-songwriters will team up to appear at the O2 Academy.

South Shields raised Brooke recently released new single ‘All My Friends Are Drunk’ – a song for lost youth and young adulthood and the second with former Coral man Bill Ryder-Jones, who she has been working on a full body of new music with. Bill will also be playing guitar in Brooke’s band throughout the tour.

Her new material sits somewhere between Mazzy Star, Yo La Tengo, Sparklehorse and early Angel Olsen and captures the frustration of being young and unaware of what you want in the most poetic and compelling manner. Brooke sings about “that wishful longing for what was” in the self-destructivity of her and her peers, the beginning of the rest of your lives as young graduates.

For three years Brooke played the gig circuit in Newcastle and often shared a stage with friend Sam Fender, who himself is from nearby North Shields. He stole her version of Bruce Springsteen’s 'Dancing In the Dark' and with this tour, is finally to repay the favour.

‘All My Friends Are Drunk’ is out now on AllPoints now with more music to follow soon.