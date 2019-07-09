Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production Les Miserables arrives in Yorkshire

Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of the Boublil and Schönberg musical Les Misérables has arrived at the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford - the only Yorkshire venue on the UK tour.

Featuring well known songs such as I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and Master Of The House, the show kicks off its five-week run tonight.

Les Miserables has arrived in Yorkshire

Joining Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean will be Nic Greenshields as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Martin Ball as Thénardier, Sophie-Louise Dann as Madame Thénardier, Harry Apps as Marius, Tegan Bannister as Eponine, Will Richardson as Enjolras and Bronwen Hanson as Cosette.

Killian Donnelly recently played the role of Valjean in the West End production of Les Misérables. Prior to his run in Les Misérables, he played the role of Charlie Price in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award.

His other theatre credits include Huey in the original London cast of Memphis at the Shaftesbury Theatre for which he was also nominated for an Olivier Award.

Nic Greenshields most recently appeared in Young Frankenstein at the Garrick Theatre. His many other West End credits include Les Misérables at both the Queen’s and Palace Theatres, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre and Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Katie Hall’s numerous credits include playing Cosette in this production of Les Misérables in 2009 while Martin Ball has previously appeared as Thénardier in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre.

Completing the cast will be Joseph Anthony, Helen Aylott, Jamie Birkett, Keoni Blockx, Michael Burgen, Nicholas Carter, Mary-Jean Caldwell, Danny Colligan, Nicholas Corre, Megan Gardiner, Zac Hamilton, Jessie Hart, Teleri Hughes, Brian James Leys, Ruby Lyon, Leo Miles, Shane O’Riordan, Lee Ormsby, Jordan Simon Pollard, Corrine Priest, Aaron Pryce-Lewis, Janne Snellen, Ruben Van keer and Emma Warren.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of Les Misérables in 2009 to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm and was hailed a huge success by audiences and critics alike.

This production - based on the novel by Victor Hugo - inspired the hugely successful movie version starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne. The brilliant new staging has scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, and has to date already been seen in North America, Brazil, Mexico, Korea, Japan, Canada, Australia, Spain, France, Manila, Singapore, Dubai and on Broadway.

The show runs until Saturday, August 10. Tickets from £24.50 (inclusive of booking fees) are limited. Visit www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre to book.