Chapterhouse performs Wuthering Heights play at Oakwell Hall venue

A fantastic adaptation of Wuthering Heights will be brought to life by Chapterhouse Theatre Company at Oakwell Hall on Wednesday, July 31.

Gardens will be open for viewing and picnics from 6:30pm, followed by the performance of Emily Bronte’s classic novel at 7:30pm.

A spokesman said: “The wild and tempestuous love story of Catherine and Heathcliffe is being brought to you by award-winning writer Laura Turner, who brings the story of passion and revenge from the wild Yorkshire Moors into Oakwell’s beautiful walled garden.

“The open air performance reveals if Catherine and Heathcliffe’s love endures or if the forces of nature tears them apart. Audience members are encouraged to bring rugs or low-backed chairs (no tables) and picnics.

“Refreshments will be available during the play’s interval.”

Tickets are priced £15 per adult, £12 senior citizen, £10 child/student or £46 family.

They can be booked at Oakwell Hall Visitor Centre, Nova Lane, Birstall, WF17 9LG or by telephoning 01924 324761. Booking is essential.