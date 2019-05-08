Charly Bliss over from New York to rock Leeds music crowd

New York rockers Charly Bliss are appearing live at Leeds’ Headrow House as they tour their new album ‘Young Enough’ this week.

The record is out on Friday via Lucky Number on the same day the band will be playing their Leeds gig.

Following a series of packed shows at SXSW, the band have recently offered a taste of ‘Young Enough’ in the form of its third single. ‘Hard To Believe’ and you can watch the newly released video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQZdBVgkYCg

Charly Bliss is a four-piece power pop band from Brooklyn, New York and consists of Eva Hendricks (lead vocals, guitar), Spencer Fox (vocals, guitar), Sam Hendricks (drums) and Dan Shure (vocals, bass).

Their first release was back in 2014 and their first album, ‘Guppy’, in 2017.

The band have toured with the likes of fellow alt-rock bands Sleater-Kinney, Wolf Parade, and Veruca Salt as well as Death Cab for Cutie.

They will be headlining at Headrow House when they will be playing songs from the new album alongside back catalogue favourites. Expect plenty of energy from a band known for their exciting live shows.