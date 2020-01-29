Critically acclaimed Whitney - Queen of the Night heads to Yorkshire straight from sell out run in London's West End

Critically acclaimed international stage sensation Whitney - Queen of the Night is heading to Bradford in 2020 as part of its huge UK tour.

The stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time will be coming to St George’s Hall on Thursday, December 3 - direct from a sold-out run in London’s West End

Whitney Queen of the night

Whitney – Queen Of The Night stars Elesha Paul Moses (What’s Love Got To Do With It?, The Voice, The X Factor) in the title role, and features a stunning live band and backing singers.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 31 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

The outstanding concert production has toured extensively across the UK, and to Europe and Brazil, during the past four years.

Fans will be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Higher Love, One Moment in Time, I’m Every Woman, How Will I Know, The Greatest Love Of All, I Will Always Love You and many more.

Elesha said: “Whitney Houston is one of the greatest singers of all time, and for me to lead this cast, singing these songs as part of this phenomenal show is a dream come true.”

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Bradford in 2020. The show received rave reviews in the West End, from both critics and the audience alike, and people just love to hear those amazing vocals being recreated live on stage.

“Audiences across the country love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can’t wait to see you there.”

Before her death in 2012, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles. This year she is to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, securing her place at the first nomination.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night is an unmissable evening paying homage to one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with a sensational cast.