Dates and ticket news for The Psychedelic Furs next UK tour

The Psychedelic Furs are coming back to the UK for a nine-date tour this October including a date in Leeds.

The veteran post-punk band led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler, played a celebrated handful of summer UK shows in 2018 which included opening the Meltdown Festival at the Royal Festival Hall to a sell-out crowd and huge acclaim.

The nine-city jaunt begins on October 1 in Manchester.

Since 1980, the Furs have released seven studio albums and a string of singles that have led to international success. From the early days of Sister Europe and We Love You and continuing on through such iconic hit songs as Love My Way, Heaven, The Ghost In You, Heartbreak Beat and Pretty In Pink , The Psychedelic Furs have certainly left an indelible impression on just about anyone who grew up with them.

In support for the entire tour will be The Wendy James Band. Wendy James was one of the most iconic figures in music in the 1980s/early 90s as the lead singer of Transvision Vamp who produced a slew of chart-topping singles including I Want Your Love and Baby I Don't Care.

Following the release of the Elvis Costello written solo album ‘Now Ain't the Time for Your Tears’ in 1993, James stepped out of the music industry. She made a come back releasing a second solo album I Came Here to Blow Minds in 2011 and The Price of the Ticket in 2016.

This year will see a brand new solo album as well as live shows across the country

Tour dates:

O2 Ritz, Manchester, Thursday October 1

Stylus, Leeds, Monday October 7

Tickets: www.aegpresents.co.uk