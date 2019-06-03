David Walliams’ best-selling kids book transformed into a multi-million pound live show for arena tour - where it's on

The first ever stage adaptation of Grandpa’s Great Escape, thenumber one bestselling children’s book by actor and comedian David Walliams, is to tour UK arenas this Christmas.
The live version of the kids’ favourite, which has sold more than two million copies around the world begins in Birmingham on December 23.
It will then visit London, Sheffield, Nottingham, Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow before culminating in Liverpool on January 4.
Tickets go on sale at 8am on Tuesday 4 June.
Grandpa’s Great Escape Live follows the acclaimed television film which aired on BBC One in December last year and will be directed by Sean Foley.
Grandpa’s Great Escape is the eighth book by Walliams and was published in September 2015 by HarperCollins Children’s Books.
Many years ago, Grandpa was a World War Two flying ace. But when he is sent to old folk’s home Twilight Towers – run by sinister Matron Swine – it’s up to Grandpa and his grandson, Jack, to plot a daring escape. Little do they know, the wicked matron is on to them.
David Walliams said: “Grandpa's Great Escape Live is an incredible new development for the book. We’re not just turning it into a live show, but into a spectacular live arena show for all the family this Christmas.
"Being in arenas means we can have a life-size Spitfire, a tank, the London landscape and a dramatic escape from the Imperial War Museum.
"It's great because we can really go to town with all of those elements and this story demands that scale. I'm delighted to be involved with this arena tour of Grandpa's Great Escape Live, working with fantastic people like the director Sean Foley and Kevin Cecil, who’s written the script. I couldn't be more excited about it!”
WATCH David Williams talk about Grandpa's Great Escape here
Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/
Grandpa’s Great Escape Live 2019 UK Tour
Monday December 23
Birmingham: Arena Birmingham
4pm & 7pm
Tuesday December 24
Birmingham: Arena Birmingham
1pm & 4pm
Thursday December 26
Birmingham: Arena Birmingham
4pm & 7pm
Friday December 27
London: The SSE Arena, Wembley
4pm and 7pm
Saturday December 28
London: The SSE Arena, Wembley
4pm & 7pm
Sunday December 29
Sheffield: FlyDSA Arena
4pm & 7pm
Monday December 30
Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena
4pm & 7pm
Wednesday January 1
Manchester: Arena
4pm & 7pm
Thursday January 2
Newcastle: Utilita Arena
4pm & 7pm
Friday January 3
Glasgow: The SSE Hydro
4pm & 7pm
Saturday January 4
Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena
4pm & 7pm