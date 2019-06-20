Fast rising Nottingham band Reflekter announce Leeds date

Nottingham’s hottest new prospects Reflekter are spreading their wings with a slew of UK headline dates for the autumn, including a stop off in Leeds.

Responding to the fast-growing demand for their irresistible rock’n’roll, the four piece have followed news of their instantly sold out hometown show at Nottingham’s legendary Bodega Club by adding further new fixtures across the nation in Dundee, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Leeds, where they will appear at the Oporto venue on Sunday, October 13.

Tickets are on sale now from: https://www.reflekter.co.uk

The tour announcement arrives hot-on-the-heels of their riotous second single release ‘Alright’ and the recent unveiling of a stripped back version of the track, ‘Alright’ (Acoustic) - listen here: https://t.co/QJIE81OkQ5

Described by Trash Magazine as “channelling the early swaggering sounds that made Oasis and Kasabian household names” and earning itself positions as “Best of The Week” on Apple Music (Italy, Portugal and Turkey) and “Tune of The Day” on The Indie Masterplan, the track is already making waves.

Listen to ‘Alright’ here and now: https://reflekter.lnk.to/alright

Reflekter formed in Nottingham in May 2018. Four lads in a bar, watching Fontaines DC at Dot to Dot Festival in Nottingham. The lead singer and songwriter James had been on the circuit for three years, with a previous band called Same Streets, and decided that it was time to get the music recorded.

Putting the band together from the ashes of Same Streets, the best musicians were recruited to bring it all to life. The local recording studio heard the demos sent them to Jason Hart, who manages Jake Bugg among others, and hired a crack studio team to produce and mix a complete album, recorded and mixed in two months.

With their first single ‘Caught in a Storm’ organically clocking up over 20,000 streams in a week, it was not long before BBC Introducing’s Dean Jackson was hot on their heels, placing them high on the coveted “ones to watch list 2019”. Now with a second track unleashed for public devouring, ‘Alright’ truly captures the essence of their fist pumping, riff-shredding rock’n’roll.