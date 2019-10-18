Fire Service bonfire extravaganza returns for 2019

The charity bonfire and firework display will take place on November 2.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service's annual firework display will be held at Fire Service Headquarters in Birkenshaw from 5pm to 9.30pm. The main display will be at 8:15pm, with an autism friendly display with low lights and noise at 7pm.

All proceeds from the night will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, who support injured firefighters and their families.

Control room crew manager Sarah Goodall, from the organising committee, said: “Every year the event is growing with more families coming along to join us for a safe and enjoyable celebration. With the introduction of the sensory friendly half hour this year we hope that those people within our community who usually find bonfires too overwhelming can also come along and have a fantastic time.

“Our volunteers work tirelessly to ensure everyone in our community is welcomed and hope they enjoy a safe and happy bonfire celebration”.

Chief fire officer John Roberts said: “This is one of the highlights of our calendar, and we love seeing the community come together to enjoy this special event. It wouldn’t be possible without all the hard work of our committee so I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for organising what promises to be a fantastic evening.

“The Fire Fighters Charity is a brilliant cause and the proceeds of this event will go towards supporting the fantastic work they do”.

Tickets to the display are £8 for adults, £5 for children and under 5's are free.

Are you organising a bonfire event? Get in touch at newsdesk@halifaxcourier.co.uk