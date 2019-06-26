Here’s how to get tickets for in-demand Idles’ O2 Academy Leeds gig

British punk band Idles are looking to build on their big year and have announced a short tour for December, including a date in Leeds.

The Bristol band will appear at the O2 Academy Leeds on Thursday, December 5 with tickets going on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 9.30am.

Fans can, however, gain access to artist pre-sale today (Wednesday) by signing up at https://www.idlesband.com

With their last shows selling out in minutes Idles wanted to give as many fans as possible an opportunity to acquire tickets to celebrate what has been an incredible year. Tickets will be limited to four per person.

The band’s latest release “Mercedes Marxist” is currently A-listed at 6 Music and will be released physically on August 2 as a 7”. The single will include another new song on its B-side, entitled “I Dream Guillotine.”

Both tracks were written and recorded during the band’s sessions for “Joy as an Act of Resistance.”.

LISTEN TO “MERCEDES MARXIST” HERE



Passionate, political and darkly comedic, Idles’ debut album ‘Brutalism’ made an impact that no-one, not least the band, could have expected when it arrived, seemingly out of nowhere, in 2017.

It was an album with such relevance to the fractured Britain that birthed it, that the band’s potent individuality and honesty simply could not be ignored.

No band toured harder and invites to support the likes of Foo Fighters and The Maccabees saw Idles’ message spread even further, leading to a signing with the Brooklyn and London independent Partisan Records.

Idles’ second album saw them become leaders in a movement of new bands tearing down outdated perceptions of masculinity and bucking a trend of style over substance. Songs from the record were full-throated indictments of sexism, racism, the polarisation of Britain in the wake of Brexit, nationalism and toxic masculinity.

The ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ album debuted at number five in the UK charts upon its release last August, breaking Rough Trade’s all-time record for most pre-orders and sales in a day. It was, for a period, the number one best reviewed record of 2018 (average rating of 88 across 25 reviews) and at the end of 2018 it had won a fanbase far beyond the UK, featuring in album of the year lists across key media worldwide.

The band saw not only the album’s singles but the album itself A-listed at 6 Music and earned major features, among others, from the likes of Q, Mojo and The Guardian with covers to follow at DIY, Loud & Quiet, Kerrang!, So Young, CRACK and NME.

Idles won Best Breakthrough at the Q Awards, Best Breakthrough Act at Kerrang! Awards, were nominated for Breakthrough Artist at the Brit Awards and performed a raucous Jools Holland debut.

They were announced as 6 Music’s number one album of the year, won both the coveted Ivor Novello award for Best Album and saw not one, but two extensive tours sell out worldwide. Dates in the UK, US and Australia and festival performances across the globe were full of people eager to see a band famed as much for their frantic, unforgettable live shows as their rousing songs. See for yourself at the O2 Academy, but be quick as the tickets look sure to sell out.