Highlights of the final day of the 2019 Leeds Festival: Picture special
A highly successful 2019 Leeds Festival closed last night with Post Malone doing the entertaining on the main stage.
The 21st Leeds Festival proved a big hit with huge crowds on all three days of the bank holiday weekend - and it stayed sunny too on all three days. Here's a selection of Ian Harber's pictures that highlight a thrilling third and final day that saw Post Malone joined by co-headliners Twenty One Pilots, Blossoms and Billie Eilish on an eclectic main stage line-up that was backed up by top music and entertainment across nine stages.
1. Final day headliner
Post Malone on the main stage at the 2019 Leeds Festival when he had the honour of closing the three day extravaganza.
Tyler Joseph, frontman with Twenty One Pilots who staged a spectacular show on the main stage at the 2019 Leeds Festival and provided one of the biggest highlights of the whole weekend, not least with their surprise collaboration with Post Malone for a rendition of Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back In Anger'.