Irish band Kodaline prepare for O2 Academy Leeds gig

Irish indie pop band Kodaline are set to bring the melodies and singalongs to Leeds next week when they appear at the O2 Academy.

Kodaline have proved to be one of the most consistent bands of recent years with three quality albums under their belt and a bunch of singles that are easy on the ear and not short on hooks.

Their next new material is set to be unveiled early next year, but before then they have hit the road and have included the O2 Academy date in Leeds next Tuesday (November 12).

Fans can expect to hear their favourites, including early singles 'High Hopes', 'All I Want', 'Love Like This' and 'Brand New Day' taken from their highly successful 'In A Perfect World' debut album.

Very quickly they were established as a band to look out for with a style that veered into folk and indie rock and brought them festival appearances when they went down well.

'Brand New Day' took them to wider acclaim after it was used as the theme tune for the hit Channel 4 show Gogglebox while Kodaline's songs could be heard on a number of TV shows and films.

Second album 'Coming Up for Air' backed up the promise of the first record, reaching number four in the UK charts, with big ballad 'The One' and 'Honest' delivering big hit singles.

Third album 'Politics of Living', released last year, has proved to be less successful, but still brought some classy songs, like 'Brother', 'Follow Your Fire' and the incredibly catchy 'Head Held High' that deserve a big audience.