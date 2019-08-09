Revealed - the line-up for this year's Halifax Comedy Festival

Fans of live comedy are in for a real treat when The Halifax Comedy Festival returns for its fifth year in October.

Dave Gorman will be opening the festival at the Victoria Theatre. The man behind Dave TV’s hit show Modern Life is Goodish is back on the road with a brand new live show With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint on Friday 18 October.

Superb world-class stand up comes from Jimeoin; the Irishman from Australia, acclaimed worldwide as one of live comedy’s true masters, on Saturday 19 October.

For budding comedians ready to take on the spotlight there is a two-day comedy workshop on Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20 from veteran of the international comedy circuit Silky White, who is also appearing on Saturday October 19.

There’s lots of comedy for all the family this year, with Javier Jarquin – The Card Ninja on Saturday October 19 , Jay Foreman who will be returning with his Disgusting Songs for Revolting Children on Sunday 20 October, following his sell out show last year, and Jeddy Bear and Gary are bringing their comedic retelling of the Teddy Bear’s picnic on Saturday October 26 Grownups will also love the adult version of the show later that evening.

No subject is taboo from the Hormonal Housewives who will be blasting their witty way through a catalogue of women’s bits in this ultimate ladies night on Wednesday October 23. Starring Suzanne Shaw, Josephine Partridge and Julie Coombe.

The Victoria Theatre’s regular monthly Dick and Liddy’s Comedy Club will be taking its usual spot on Friday October 25 and is your chance to get close to some amazing stand-up talent.

Not to forget the festival’s annual comedy jaunt to the wonderful surroundings of Halifax Minster – a unique setting for live comedy and this year you have the option of two great events. Thursday October 24 promises to be an eccentric night of musical humour with the London Philharmonic Skiffle Orchestra featuring funny songs, crazy costumes and virtuoso music.

The festival closes on Saturday October 26 with That Comedy Thing at The Minster with a very special line-up featuring comedians Allyson June Smith, Sam Avery, Tony Law, and MC Tony Vino.

To book tickets and for more information call 01422 351158 or visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk