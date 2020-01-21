Texas singer-songwriter Carson McHone ready to open for The Felice Brothers in Leeds

Following an eventful 2019 that saw the release of her critically acclaimed album ‘Carousel’ and extensive touring of USA and Europe, Carson McHone is jetting over from the America for some UK shows, including one in Leeds.

The singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas will be opening up for The Felice Brothers at Leeds' Brudenell next Monday (January 27).

Carson McHone.

The tour is Carson’s first return to Europe since her summertime outing, which she capped off with a performance at The Long Road Festival.

Last year she released her poignant new album, 'Carousel', on Loose records, a latter-day record inspired by diverse sources like Dylan, the Velvet Underground and American novelist Thomas Wolfe.

Unconcerned with flying the flag of old-school country, it wears its eclecticism proudly, with McHone singing each song in a voice that is worldly-wise and woozily gorgeous.

Dark, driving and evocative, 'Carousel' captures a period of remarkable growth for the singer, shining a light not only on McHone’s honky-tonk roots, but on her development as a modern, alt-country storyteller. It featured newly written songs and updated versions of tracks that first appeared on her 'Goodluck Man', pushing traditional sounds and themes into a modern context.

Playing an instrumental role in the process was Mike McCarthy, the now Nashville based, award-winning producer behind albums for Spoon and Patty Griffin.

McCarthy is well versed in country music but his work is definitely not defined by the genre, which made him the perfect candidate for McHone’s record.

Catch Carson performing songs from the album and more on tour with the Felice Brothers.