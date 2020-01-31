Tickets for intimate Circa Waves gig in Leeds go on sale today

Indie favourites Circa Waves are back with a new album in March and are heading for Leeds to promote it with a couple of intimate gigs in the week of the record's release.

The Liverpool band previously announced an album launch gig at the Brudenell Social Club on Saturday, March 14 and after that sold out they are now going ahead with a second show at the same venue later in the evening, with tickets for this gig going on sale today.

The idea behind the gigs has been explained by frontman Kieran Shudall, who said: "We wanted to give you the chance to be the first to listen to our new tracks off our new album Sad Happy up close and personal.

"These shows will be mad, sweaty and rowdy! Come down and celebrate the release of our new album!"

The new record is titled 'Sad Happy' and Circa Waves have made side A (the Happy side) available to stream as of now. Then they will release the Sad side B alongside the physical release of the full album on Friday, March 13.

On the idea behind 'Sad Happy', Shudall said: "We live in a world split into two extreme halves. One moment you’re filled with the existential crisis of climate doom and the next you’re distracted by another piece of inconsequential content that has you laughing aloud.

"I find this close proximity of immense sadness and happiness so jarring, bizarre and fascinating. Our brains rattle back and forth through emotions at such a rate that happiness and sadness no longer feel mutually exclusive.

"This idea was the blueprint for 'Sad Happy' and is the theme that underpins the album. Sad / Happy is written in my Liverpool home, it’s also hugely inspired by my surroundings and the love I have for the city. It runs through thoughts on mortality, love and observations of people."

‘Sad Happy’ was written and produced in full by Shudall and mixed by Grammy winners Dan Grech-Marguerat and Matt Wiggins. It comes less than a year after the release of last April’s top 10 charting UK Album ‘What’s It Like Over There?’. In a day and age when the barriers to releasing music have been well and truly torn down, the prolific nature of Kieran's writing, coupled with Circa Waves relentless appetite for playing live and their own label imprint, are cementing the Liverpool four piece’s reputation as one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting bands.

For ticket details or to pre-order the new album, visit https://circawaves.ffm.to/sadhappy