Tribute to Tina Turner - What's Love Got To Do With It - on way to Halifax Victoria Theatre

Tina Turner fans prepare to be blown away when new show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Halifax.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is the joyous new show celebrating the music of Tina Turner.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind Whitney - Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

In this new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina's greatest hits performed by Elesha Paul Moses supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It? This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

Audiences can look forward to hearing musical arrangements of Tina's most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

The show is at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Saturday March 14

Tickets are on sale now from www.cuffeandtaylor.com