Former Doctor Who and his assistant reunite for Comic-Con event

Former Doctor Who Colin Baker and his assistant Peri (Nicola Byrant) are joining superheroes, aliens and props from some of the biggest sci-fi movies in what promises to be an amazing event for TV and film fans.

They will all be at the Halifax Hali-Con tomorrow (Saturday, February 2) which is taking place at the town’s North Bridge Leisure Centre.

This year the event Hali-Con will be raising money for the Laura Crane Trust which specialises in teenage and young adult cancer research in memory of Legacy Comic shop owner, Simon Shaw who lost his battle against leukaemia last year.

Event organiser Martin Ballard said: “Simon was a good friend to Halifax Comic-Con and many of our cosplayers and after speaking to some of those that knew him I felt the Laura Crane Trust (with Dr Who’s Catherine Tate as a patron) has a nice fit.”

The event includes some great movie and TV cars including KIT from Knight Rider.

Jurassic fans can sit in a gyrosphere watched by a fearsome T-Rex. Places are still available for lightsabre tuition with Andrew Lawden who was in the Phanton Menace, and Dave Benson Phillips has spaces for those who want to be gunged. The event begins at 10am for ticket holders and 11am for those buying on the gate.

For more information go to www.hali-con.co.uk