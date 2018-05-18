Full day exploring concept of expanded cinema...

Expanded Cinema

The Hepworth, May 19 from 11am

The Hepworth is hosting a series of events and talks throughout Saturday inspired by its exhibition Anthony McCall: Solid Light Works called Expanded Cinema.

Visitors are invited to explore and interpret the notion of ‘Expanded Cinema’ through film and discussion from Anthony McCall and his artist peers, along with a new dance commission with young people from Wakefield.

Events

Expanded Cinema Screenings

Noon- 2pm, free but booking required.

Specially selected by Anthony McCall in dialogue with LUX, Expanded Cinema brings together a programme of important and influential film, video, performance and installation from the 1960s and 70s by artists including McCall, Lis Rhodes, Carolee Schneemann, Paul Sharits and Guy Sherwin. Regarded by McCall as occupying a space where sculpture, cinema and drawing overlap, these works were all significant in the development of the Expanded Cinema movement and include McCall’s seminal first ‘solid light work’ Line Describing a Cone, made in 1973.

Anthony McCall: In Conversation: 3pm-4.30pm (£12 / £9 members, £6 students

Join Anthony McCall along with researcher, curator and artist Lucy Reynolds and artist Guy Sherwin in conversation around their conceptions of Expanded Cinema and influence of this movement on the wider fields of film and contemporary art.

Dance Performances: 11.30am - 3.30pm, Galleries 7 and 10. Free, no booking required.

West Yorkshire artists Neil and Simone Kenyon present a movement work choreographed in response to Anthony McCall: Solid Light Works in collaboration with students from local schools and colleges, supported by MA students from Leeds Beckett University and artist and Senior Lecturer in Dance Beth Cassini. The durational performance explores movement, sculptural forms and the use of light, echoing McCall’s invitation for the audience to be in the centre of the work, and having no fixed beginning or end. Booking is not required but space in the galleries is limited.

www.hepworthwakefield.org