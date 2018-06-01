Leeds Food and Drink Festival: The stalls to visit and photos from this weekend’s tasty event

Millennium Square transformed into a food lover's paradise on Friday as the eighth annual Leeds Food and Drink Festival made its return today.

The popular festival will be open from Friday until Sunday 3 June and will showcase some of the city's tastiest food and drink, with local street food vendors, international culinary delights and large festival marquee bar just a few of the tempting treats on offer.

All tastes are well catered for with a variety of traders in attendance, serving everything from Yorkshire pudding wraps to delicious vegetarian dishes.

Cheesy delights are being supplied by Big Red Pizza Oven, Pizza loco and Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich, while meat lover's won't want to miss Wagyu Lookin’ At, Sausage Box and Steak Out Sandwich.

For those keen to try more exotic and spicy flavours, head to Little Somboon, Kukoos Indian, Sri Non or Spicy Jack Deli.

And if you have a sweet tooth, Brown and Blond, Senor Churro and Crepe Escape are just a few of the traders not to be missed.

Who is attending?

The three-day festival is free to attend and is open from 11am to 8pm, on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 June, and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday 3 June.