Mozzarella and tomato tart

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12-15 minutes

You’ll need

500g mixed Speciality Isle of Wight Tomatoes

1 x 320-350g sheet ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

1 medium egg, beaten

25g finely grated Parmesan cheese, vegetarian if preferred

1 buffalo mozzarella cheese, drained then torn into small pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

1 garlic clove, crushed

A small handful small, fresh basil leaves

Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

What to do

Preheat the oven to 220C/fan200C/Gas 7. Line a large baking sheet with non-stick baking paper.

Thinly slice the tomatoes. Lay them flat on kitchen paper or a clean tea towel, sprinkle with salt and pepper and leave to drain.

Unroll the pastry onto the baking paper and brush all over with the beaten egg. Fold over 1cm of each edge to form a rim and pinch at the corners to seal. Prick the base here and there with a fork then sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven for 12-15 minutes until puffed up and golden brown.

Remove the tart base from the oven and sprinkle the base with half of the mozzarella cheese. Overlap the tomatoes slices on top. Mix the olive oil with the garlic, drizzle it over the tomatoes and then scatter over the remaining mozzarella cheese.

Return the tart to the oven and bake for 5-7 minutes until the mozzarella has just melted and the tomatoes heave heated through. Remove from the oven, scatter over the basil leaves and serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy of thetomatostall.co.uk