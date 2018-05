John Crawford’s Latin Quintet

Wakefield Jazz Festival,, Friday, May 25, first set 8.30pm.

Pianist John Crawford’s family roots include Latin influences and to further enhance the authentic sound this quintet includes the guitar of Guillermo Hill and cajon percussionist Andres Ticino both from Montevideo.

The Wakefield audience can expect a hot evening of jazz covering flamenco, Latin and more traditional jazz sounds.

www.wakefieldjazz.org