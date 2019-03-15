A-list guitarist to rock Warehouse 23

Zal Cleminson’s Sin Dogs

Warehouse 23, Wakefield on March 30

He’s the ex-Sensational Alex Harvey Band and Nazareth guitarist, pretty much the template for A-list rock guitarists the world over. And this ain’t no heritage ‘once more for old times sake’ trip. Yeah, Zal Cleminson wrote the book on licks and style, on substance and he’s the Glaswegian top dog when it comes to those trademarks riffs and wringing a guitar’s neck. And he can write a decent tune or two, and deliver them authentically as well.In a rather interesting twist, Zal selected a few musicians for his band who are part of a Sensational Alex Harvey tribute, The Sensational Alex Harvey Experience.

Tickets: 0871 220 0260