AC/DC tribute band Live/Wire ready to rock Wakefield’s Warehouse 23

A unique six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band is coming to Wakefield next weekend.

The AC/DC story is over 40 years in the making, with two specific eras, and Live/Wire salute both of them with Bon Scott (Dave) and Brian Johnson (Podge) both present in the line-up.

Originally fronting AC/DC was legendary front man Bon Scott, a wild man of rock and roll whose untimely death shocked the world in 1980. He died at a time when the band was sampling global success for the first time.

Dave, a stalwart over many years in his uncanny role as the vivacious vocalist, delivers songs from the first half dozen albums from Dirty Deeds to Highway to Hell with Bon’s inimitable attitude and style and charisma.

Podge then dons the flat cap as Geordie vocalist Brian Johnson, whom AC/DC turned to in order to fill the void left by Bon. Brian’s searing vocals iced Back in Black, one of the best-selling rock albums of all time.

Podge, a double take for Brian, gives a vocal masterclass in his half of the show, which brings it bang up to date with more classic tracks right up to the band’s most recent album, Rock or Bust.

The thundering freight train of a rhythm section keeps it all meticulously together with Dan as Malcolm Young on rhythm guitar, Ed as Cliff Williams on bass, and Ash as Phil Rudd and Chris Slade rolled into one.

With the rhythm section ‘locked in’ the freedom of the stage and the music is given to Simon as Angus Young.

Experience it all at Warehouse 23, Wakefield, on Saturday, April 13,

For ticket details go to www.warehouse23.co.uk