Brand New Friend aim to win more friends in Leeds

Following their busiest year to date, Brand New Friend continue onwards and upwards with a new single and massive UK tour that includes a date in Leeds.

‘I Was An Astronaut’ is the latest single and is backed with brand new song ‘You Make We Want to Grow Up, Sometimes’.

The track has been accompanied by a video shot on Downhill Beach near the band’s native Castlerock in Northern Ireland – better known as Dragonstone on the TV show Game of Thrones.

Live, they kicked off the year with a sold out three night residency at Belfast’s The American Bar before going out on tour with Seán McGowan this month.

The two acts can be seen at the Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds on Friday, February 22.

Last year saw the release of Brand New Friend’s debut album ‘Seatbelts for Aeroplanes’ which spawned several singles played on the likes of Annie Mac, Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart shows on Radio 1, John Kennedy on Radio X and 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq.

The band also toured relentlessly, both as headliners and as support to Snow Patrol, Ash, Starcrawler, At The Drive In, Pretty Vicious, Rat Boy and Feeder. They also played their debut show at Reading and Leeds Festival and performed at Electric Picnic Festival in Ireland among others.