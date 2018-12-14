Christmas concert to raise money for All Saints Church

Batley Community Choir Christmas Concert

Batley Community Choir is hosting a Christmas concert at All Saints Church, Batley (December 19 at 7.30pm) with all funds raised being donated to the church.

It is the latest in a long list of charitable performances by the choir which has raised more than £4,000 since it was formed in 2013.

The Christmas concert will include well known carols, some classic Christmas hits and spoken word performances including an original poem written and performed by local poet Jem Hall, entitled “O Little Town of Batleyhem”, which will be premiered on the night. The choir will be accompanied by Dr Simon Lindley, Organist Emeritus at Leeds Minster.

There will also be refreshments including traditional mince pies and mulled wine.

Musical director, Gary Skyrme, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing down the curtain on 2018 at All Saints. Although we are not a church choir we have strong links with All Saints and we couldn’t think of anywhere better to put on a Christmas concert of our own.”

Choir treasurer Karen Rayner added: “As a community choir we have always felt it important to support our local community. We hope to do this by bringing people together with a shared love of music, but also by raising funds for, and awareness of, local good causes.”

Reverend Martin Naylor, the Vicar at All Saints, expressed thanks on behalf of the church and said: “It has been a privilege and joy to watch Batley Community Choir develop and grow over the last four years.”

This has been a busy period for the choir, with many of the performing in the contemporary opera Batley Variations.

Members have also sung at the Batley Festival, the Flower Festival at St Thomas’ Church and on December 1 at the Batley Christmas Lights Switch on. Earlier in the day they sung at the Mill Outlet and collected funds for the Batley Food Bank for the second year running.

In 2017 this resulted in a donation to the food bank of £100, and this year they have more than doubled this, donating £241.68.

Tickets are £5 on the door. More information from batley.sings@gmail.com