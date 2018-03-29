Former Kaiser man Nick is homeward bound

Former Kaiser Chief Nick JD Hodgson is homeward bound for a gig in Leeds next month.

Following the roaring success of his album launch show in Leeds in January, Nick is back in the city to polish off his first-ever solo UK tour and will be appearing at The Wardrobe on Saturday, April 21.

Nick’s first solo LP “Tell Your Friends” has been welcomed with warm reviews and he will be performing tracks along with a few of his Kaiser classics at the gig.

This was never the plan when Nick left Kaiser Chiefs in 2012. The plan was to stay at home writing and producing for other people. After five years of writing songs with everyone from Shirley Bassey to Rat Boy via Mark Ronson and John Newman, the idea changed.

His solo album came out in January and he has followed up with a tour - his first since the arena and festival headline slots with Kaiser Chiefs when Nick played drums and was the principal songwriter.

He will be joined by his fabulous new band, including members of Howling Bells and The Dead 60s.