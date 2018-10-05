Give us a Kiss

Hotter Than Hell

Black Mass Bar and Club, Wakefield on October 12

Just as the real Kiss announce their farewell tour after 45 years here’s a tribute band that aims to keep the spirit alive.They look and sound like Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley and their show is a full 70s Kiss style spectacle featuring the iconic make up; the costumes; “blood” spitting; fire breathing; pyrotechnics and guitar breaking, plus the Kiss classics, played live! Organisers are encouraging gig goers to make-up like the New York rockers for a night to remember.Tickets: www.wegottickets.com