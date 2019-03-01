Great music on a pub piano called Eunice

Monochrome Piano Night

The Jolly Tap, Wakefield on Tuesday March 5 (www.ricneale.com)

Professional singer, songwriter and piano player Ric Neale is winning over new fans with a brilliant piano night at the Jolly Tap that’s showcased the work of everyone from a neo-classical player to pop bands.

And the latest gig introduces Heir - a five-piece tipped for big things - who last summer supported Olly Murs when he played in Scarborough. Anyone who thought the good old pub joanna was a thing of the past should think again. Ric, who lives in Wakefield with his family, tells Go that his audiences have increased over the six months he’s been holding gigs and that they attract a wide age range too. “From teens to people in their 60s,” he says. The format is simple. Ric kicks off the show with a half hour set of his own and then the guest band or artist gathers around the piano and plays a set too. “There aren’t many other nights in the country that run this way,” explains Ric. Heir were picked as ‘ones to watch’ by the BBC over Christmas. It will be interesting how they get on with the “perfect” upright pub piano that has lovingly been named “Eunice”

Monochrome is pay what you want and begins at 8pm.