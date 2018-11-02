Greg gig promises energy and passion

Greg Abate

Wakefield Jazz, Wakefield Sports Club on Friday, November 9

Multi-talented USA saxophonist, flautist and composer Greg Abate is coming to Wakefield. A serial tourer Greg covers the globe performing 200 gigs a year. It is terrific to be welcoming him back to Wakefield on Friday November 9. Known for his sincere passion and energy in playing, this graduate of Berklee and veteran of the Ray Charles Orchestra is a straight-ahead real jazz player. This evening he meets our very own Pete Rosser on piano with Ed Harrison on bass and John Settle driving the rhythm on drums. This will be an evening of accessible high energy jazz in a great club atmosphere.

In the spirit of encouraging younger people to get involved in jazz the Wakefield Jazz team has decided that the 50 per cent discount on full entry for students has now been extended to include all people under 25.

Doors open at 7pm. Food available from 7.15pm. First Set 8.30pm prompt, second set 10pm. Tickets £15. Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.

The Suit & A Dream Within a Midsummer Night’s Dream

Ballet Black at Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds on November 16/17

Recently nominated for Achievement in Dance at the UK Theatre Awards, Ballet Black presents a double bill of bold and inventive choreography. This includes a new narrative ballet by Cathy Marston, The Suit, inspired by Can Themba’s South African fable alongside a re-staging of Arthur Pita’s A Dream Within A Midsummer Night’s Dream, an exhilarating piece of dance-theatre for which the Portuguese choreographer earned an Olivier, South Bank and Critics’ Circle National Dance Award nomination following its première in 2014.

Tickets 0113 220 8008.