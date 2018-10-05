Kiss tribute set to rock Wakefield

Just as the real Kiss announce their farewell tour after 45 years a tribute band that aims to keep the spirit alive will be arriving in the city later this week.

Hotter Than Hell will be playing at the Black Mass Bar and Club on Friday, October 12.

They look and sound like Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley and their show is a full 70s Kiss style spectacle featuring the iconic make up, the costumes, “blood” spitting, fire breathing, pyrotechnics and guitar breaking, plus the Kiss classics, played live.

Organisers are encouraging gig goers to make-up like the New York rockers for a night to remember.

For tickets go to www.wegottickets.com