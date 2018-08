Nightingales

The Lantern, Saturday, September 29

Birmingham’s original punk group The Prefects had been part of The Clash’s ‘White Riot Tour’, recorded a couple of Peel sessions and released a 45 on Rough Trade. Nightingales was formed by a few members of The Prefects following that band’s demise in 1979 andare still going strong led by the brilliant Robert Lloyd. The band is at The Lantern as its new album ‘Perish The Thought’ is ready for release Oct 5.