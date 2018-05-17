Leeds date for ‘punk funk’ pioneers A Certain Ratio

Highly influential post-punk survivors A Certain Ratio have recently re-issued their entire back catalogue on vinyl along with releasing a new compilation and have headed out on tour again with a date in Leeds next week.

The original purveyors of “punk funk”, who have been going since 1978, will be appearing at the Belgrave Music Hall on Friday, May 25.

As supporters of Artists Against Hunger they will donate £1 for each ticket sold for their gigs in 2018. For further details, please go to: http://againsthunger.uk/acr

A Certain Ratio embraced the ethic and culture of the late seventies post-punk explosion, but sounded like nothing else around them and refused to fit in. Formed in 1978, the band had various members throughout their career, and a core line-up of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson.

Hailed universally as pioneers of what became known as “punk funk” thanks to the success of ‘Shack Up’ on both sides of the Atlantic, their sound is not easily pigeon holed and their influence can never be understated. The band introduced the avant-garde elements of funk, jazz, electronics, tape loops and technology to the pop song, wrapping it in a post punk aesthetic, adding great clothes and the coolest haircuts.

They have gone on to influence generations of musicians - from LCD Soundsystem, Happy Mondays, Franz Ferdinand, ESG, Factory Floor and Andrew Weatherall, who will appear at the band’s sold out Hebden Bridge performance tomorrow night.

A Certain Ratio recently collaborated with the designer Ian Jackman Read to create a limited edition print and postcard set illustrating all of their album releases in the form of butterflies. The limited edition print and postcard book are available here: https://acertainratio.tmstor.es/

Listen to ‘Do The Du’: https://youtu.be/TsJ_54WyZ48